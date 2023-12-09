Apple Cinemas opens in Pittsford Plaza; offers dine-in food brought to patrons’ seats

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — If you’ve been looking for a place where you can see dinner and a movie, you’re in luck. Apple Cinemas held its grand opening Friday in Pittsford Plaza.

This is Apple’s first location in New York, and the owners say they couldn’t be more excited about what the place has to offer.

Siva Shan, partner in Apple Cinemas, said: “We actually came to this town like two years back. We really loved the town and we wanted something unique for this place. So we thought, there is no dine-in theater; there are a lot of other theaters, but we wanted to come up with something unique, so we wanted to come up with the dine-in concept, and we wanted to give some high-end experience. So we took a little bit of time to open the place, but we want to open it right.”

On top of luxury seating and a full menu of pub-style food (burgers, wings, wraps, fries and the like) brought to your seat, the theater is equipped with a state-of-the-art large-screen format — ACX — with Dolby ATMOS sound.

“We’re right down the street, so we’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening,” said Nicholas Yu, at Apple Cinemas with his family. He added: “It’s just nice to have one in the neighborhood. We’re big patrons of the arts, we love movies – so just having one nearby is really important to us.”

Apple Cinemas is also planning on opening another theater at the Mall at Greece Ridge Center, scheduled to open in late spring.