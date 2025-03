GREECE, N.Y. — A new cinema is set to open on Friday, March 14 at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

Apple Cinemas will offer recliner seating, cutting-edge laser projection, immersive sound, and a 270-degree panoramic view. In addition, there will be a full-service bar offering craft cocktails, beer, and wine.

There is already an Apple Cinemas in Pittsford Plaza, which became the state’s first location when it opened in December of 2023.