Application deadline extended for opening recreational cannabis dispensaries

New York has expanded its application window for business owners hoping to open a recreational cannabis dispensary.

The Cannabis Control Board voted to extend the window from Dec. 4 until Dec. 18.

Members of the board say once it started accepting applications, an influx of interested business owners from across the state applied and some asked for more time to get their application in.

The board says the extension will ensure all New Yorkers have the chance to participate and thrive in the growing sector.