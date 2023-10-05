Application fees for certain schools waived in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you or someone you know is applying to college, it’s cheaper to do so this month. Application fees for all public and some private colleges are being waived this month in celebration of college application month.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul say all SUNY and CUNY schools and more that 40 private colleges and universities will waive fees.

The private schools in our area include St. John Fisher University, RIT, and Roberts Wesleyan. Officials say it’s meant to encourage high school seniors to apply early — especially those from low-income families.