Application fees waived at some schools across NY state

For a limited time, people interested in going to college can apply to as many schools as they want without breaking the bank. More than 130 colleges and universities across New York are waiving application fees.

Most schools charge a college application fee. So, imagine paying $50 a pop, and it adds up rather quickly.

“Waiving the application fee is not only important to high school seniors, but to their families as well,” said SUNY Brockport Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions Megan Sarkis.

The fee waiver is good until the end of October and extends to all State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) schools, and at least 40 private schools. Sarkis says saving at least $50 per application allows students more affordability, and accessibility.

“We benefit from it as well because students who otherwise may not have applied to a SUNY school, or perhaps may not have applied to Brockport, now can do so for free. So, if they’re already submitting their applications, you know it takes nothing to add five more schools, SUNY schools, for free,” said Sarkis.

Since SUNY schools operate on a rolling admissions basis, she said, it’s a great time to apply now.

“As applications come in and all of the supporting documents come in such as the transcripts, and letters of recommendations, students can expect a decision from us typically in two weeks,” said Sarkis.

Nazareth University stopped charging fees more than five years ago.

“There is no month period. It’s our commitment. It is what we do, and it is all year round for anyone applying for the fall, or the spring, including our transfer students,” said Christie Smith, Nazareth’s associate director of undergraduate enrollment.

She said dropping application fees helps Nazareth stand out.

“Students who may not have been looking at a particular institution, and now that it is a free application, students may now say ‘no, I want to look at Nazareth University because they’re free,'” said Smith.

News10NBC checked with the University of Rochester, which is not participating in this initiative. Spokeswoman Sara Miller says any undergraduate first-year or transfer student who cannot afford the application fee can request to have it waived.