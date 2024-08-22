Application for Costco development in Penfield withdrawn; developers plan to submit a new one

PENFIELD, N.Y. — It’s back to the drawing board for the developers hoping to build a Costco in Penfield.

Penfield Partners, LLC has withdrawn its sketch plan application. In a letter to the Penfield Town Planning Board on Wednesday, the developers say they need time to review feedback they received after presenting the initial plan.

Opponents of the project complained it would create traffic and other problems.

The initial plan called for building a 51-acre mixed-use development on Route 250 at Sweets Corners Road, with Costco as one of the primary tenants.

In the letter, Penfield Partners says it anticipates submitting a new application in the future.