Application portal for 2025 festival funding now open.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that the online application portal for 2025 Community Festival Funding is now open. Monroe County has increased its funding for community festivals to $350,000 in 2025, up $100,000 from 2024.

“Festivals and events are part of the fabric of life in Monroe County. Our local festivals

bring people together to celebrate historic occasions, recognize the traditions of our diverse

cultures, and highlight local and national talent,” said Bello. “Festivals improve the quality of life for Monroe County residents, and I’m proud that we have increased the funding available this year to make this festival season the best ever.”

Festivals and events must meet several qualifications to be considered, including:

or other recognized national patriotic observance; (2) commemorate historical events of countywide interest and concern; (3) showcase music, dance, arts, or other artistic performance; and/or (4) publicize the advantages of Monroe County. Festivals must have a free public component.

Festivals must serve a minimum of 1,000 individuals.

2025. Festivals must provide proof of insurance (general liability, automobile liability, workers

compensation, disability benefits and paid family leave benefits) to be able to receive

county funding

The application deadline for festivals this year is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 4.

To learn more about Community Festival Funding or apply for funding, click here.