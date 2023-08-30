Applications due by Aug. 30 for Citizen’s Police Academy in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Applications are due by Aug. 30 for the Rochester Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy.

The CPA was established by the Rochester department in 1992 and aims to build public trust between officers and city residents. It’s a 10-week program, with an average class of 20 to 25 attendees, and offers a broad look at the policies, procedures and operations of the RPD. It aims to make attendees more familiar with the role of law enforcement in city neighborhoods, experience training provided to Rochester officers, and give them opportunities to comment on police procedures.

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.cityofrochester.gov/citizenspoliceacademy/ or to the Rochester Police Department headquarters desk at 185 Exchange Blvd.