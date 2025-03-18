Applications due soon to become an officer with Rochester Police

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Looking for a job as a police officer? The Rochester Police Department is looking for more officers and the deadline to apply is approaching fast.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 4. Once an application is submitted, a written exam will need to be done on Saturday, May 4 and a agility test which will be held June 20, 21 and 22.

In order to become a police officer, a person must meet the following requirements:

United States Citizen

High School Diploma or GED

Must be at least 19 years-of-age and not have reached your 35th birthday on or before the date of the written test (except as defined in Section 243 (10-a) of the Military Law), and must be at least 20 years-of-age at the time of appointment.

Valid Driver License

No Felony Convictions

Good Moral Character and Physical Condition

Residency is not an application requirement but you must reside in Monroe County or any of the surrounding counties of Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, or Wayne upon appointment.

The department stated that after 44 months on the job, the earning salary will be over $107,000. For more information or to find the application, click here.