Applications for New York State Trooper entrance exam will open on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police is looking for people interested in becoming troopers. Applications for the trooper entrance exam will open on Monday.

The exams will start as early as Nov. 6 and the final day will be on March 17. You can sign up and learn more about the exam here.

At minimum, people taking the exam must be a U.S. citizen, 20 to 34 years of age, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Military applicants may be eligible to apply up until the age of 42.

During the last exam period, nearly 12,700 people applied, with the state lowering the minimum age for applying from 29 to now 20. The state is working to reach a diverse pool of candidates and to increase its number of female candidates.