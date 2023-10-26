Applications for NY heat assistance program open Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New Yorkers who may struggle to pay their heating bills will be able to apply for state assistance starting next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, eligible New Yorkers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIPHEAP), also called HEAP.

The federal government just gave $360 million dollars to the program.

“On average, New Yorkers spend nearly $2,400 on energy every year. This can be an extraordinary burden on low income new Yorkers, often forcing them to make the difficult choice between paying their utility bills, or paying for groceries or medicine,” U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said.

Whether you heat your home with electricity, kerosene, or even corn, state funding is available to lower the cost of your energy bill.

To be eligible, New Yorkers must meet income requirements before taxes. They are based on your family size:

1 – $3,035

2 – $3,970

3 – $4,904

4 – $5,838

5- $6,772

6 – $7,706

7 – $7,881

8 – $8,056

9 – $8,231

10 – $8,407

11 – $8,582

12 – $8,890

13 – $9,532

For questions, New Yorkers are encouraged to reach out to their counties: Monroe County, Livingston County, Genesee County, and Wayne County.