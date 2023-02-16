Applications for Young Women of Distinction Award are now open

ROCHESTER, NY – The Women’s Council, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce affiliate, tells News10NBC that applications for its 23rd annual Young Women of Distinction Award are open.

The Young Women of Distinction Award is given to high school senior women who demonstrate leadership and a commitment to community service, while letting their creativity shine. The award, brought to Rochester in 2000, embodies the Women’s Council’s belief that young women with promise today will become tomorrow’s leaders.

Each recipient receives a $2,500 scholarship. The remaining finalists, all from schools in Monroe or surrounding counties, are granted $500 scholarships each.

The deadline to submit an application is March 12, 2023. For more information or to submit an application online, click here.