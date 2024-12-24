Applications open for Excelsior Scholarship for SUNY students

ALBANY, N.Y. — Applications are now open for the spring 2025 Excelsior Scholarship, which allows eligible students to attend a SUNY or CUNY school tuition-free.

To be eligible, applicants must have a combined federal household income of $125,000 or less and must be entering college in the spring of 2025. You must also plan to attend a two-year or four-year school full-time. In addition, you must agree to live in New York State and not be employed out of state for a duration equal to the number of years you received the scholarship.

You can apply for the scholarship here. To be eligible to apply, students must complete the FAFSA and New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) applications — or apply through the New York State DREAM Act.

Applications are accepted through Feb. 2. The Excelsior Scholarship has been around since 2017, aiming to make higher education more financially accessible.