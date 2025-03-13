Applications open for Livingston County Youth Employment Program

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Applications are now open for youth ages 14 to 20 in Livingston County who are looking for a summer job.

Youth can participate in an unpaid five-day work readiness assessment or be assigned to a business in their community to work 20 to 25 hours a week, earning $15.60 per hour.

Returning participants can also be considered for a paid leadership opportunity if they apply by April 17. All applicants must be at least 14 years old by July 1.

For paid positions, youth can choose to work for two weeks, July 15 through July 25, or choose to work for five weeks, July 15 through Aug. 15.

You can learn how to apply here. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can request an application by mail by calling 585-243-7047 or emailing tbyrd@co.livingston.ny.us