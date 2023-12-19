Applications open for tuition-free college under Excelsior scholarship for SUNY, CUNY students

Want a free ride to college? It’s already time to apply for the Excelsior scholarship.

The application is now open for the spring 2024 term.

SUNY and CUNY students whose families make up to $125,000 a year can apply for tuition-free college. The application is for first-time students going to college this spring, and for current college students who have never received the Excelsior scholarship.

You can apply through Feb. 2 here.