April is ‘Donate Life’ month, raising awareness about organ donation

It's Donate Life month, raising awareness of organ donation

Have you ever considered donating your organs? April is national “Donate Life” month and a perfect time to think about this life-changing choice.

UR Medicine Thompson Health and the nonprofit Donate Life New York State are teaming up to raise awareness of how impactful organ, eye or tissue donation can be.

A single organ donor can save up to eight lives.

“This is why raising awareness about the importance of organ donation is absolutely crucial,” said Ashley Cuyler, who received a heart and kidney transplant at Strong Memorial Hospital. “By registering as an organ donor and sharing the information and the decision with your friends and family, you’re able to have the power to save lives.”

If you are interested in signing up to be an organ donor, you can sign up online or in person at your local Department of Motor Vehicles.