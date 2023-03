ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Student boxers faced off Friday night at the Aquinas Institute’s 91st annual “mission bouts.”

Male and female boxers fought in 14 matches. At the start of the event the boxers presented the Parkinson’s foundation with the proceeds they earned at Aquinas boxing’s “knock out Parkinson’s” event held last month.

Aquinas’ boxing program is one of the only high school boxing programs in the entire country.