Aquinas Institute to host 93rd Aquinas Mission Bouts event Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Aquinas Boxing Program at the Aquinas Institute will give students, both men and women, the chance to face off in the boxing ring in the 93rd “Mission Bouts,” event on March 7.

Every March, students are able to showcase their skills and dedication in the boxing ring. Aquinas said on their website that the Mission Bouts “epitomize the true spirit of sacrifice and giving.”

The Aquinas Boxing Program is the only Catholic high school in the country to have a boxing program for both men and women.

Participants are provided headgear, gloves, hand wraps, custom-fit mouthpieces and foul protectors. There are also controlled sparring sessions and careful matching of boxers based on skill level, style and weight are implemented to ensure further safety.

The event will be held in the Wegman-Napier Gymnasium Friday at 7p.m., with doors opening at 6p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Aquinas main office during school hours or during boxing practices in the evenings.

For ticket prices and more information, click here.