Aquinas looks for new football coach after previous coach fired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Aquinas Institute is searching for a new football coach after the previous coach was fired.

Maurice Jackson was fired after his second season. It comes after the football team won a sectional championship this past and made it to the state sem-finals round.

Jackson was a 1996 All-Greater Rochester co-player of the year. He played four years at Syracuse University before being invited to Bills training camp in 2002. In a video he posted to his Facebook on Monday afternoon, Jackson confirmed that he elected to be terminated.

“I was sent a text message last night to come into a meeting where I was given the options of resigning, parting ways mutually, or be terminated,” he said. “I elected to be terminated because if I part ways mutually or if I resign, then the narrative is that I didn’t want to coach, I just left. That’s not the case at all. And having them fire me, you have to answer questions. You have to answer questions of why.”

Jackson said his post is “not bitter” and thanked the student-athletes, parents, and campus community members who reached out to him.

In a statement, the Aquinas Institute confirmed that they parted ways with Jackson, saying:

“While we understand that there may be public interest in this matter, we are unable to discuss specific details due to confidentiality policies that protect all employees. We appreciate your understanding and respect.”

“What we can share is that this decision was made after careful consideration and in alignment with the best interests of our institution, its mission, and our students. Personnel decisions of this nature are never taken lightly, and we remain committed to upholding our values and ensuring a positive and productive environment for our community.”