Aquinas names new football coach after firing previous coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Aquinas Institute announced Thursday it has named Christian “Chris” Battaglia as their new head coach of the varsity football team after firing their previous coach Maurice Jackson.

Aquinas Institute said that Battaglia, a Class of 1978 graduate and 2020 Aquinas Hall of Fame inductee, will be stepping out of retirement to lead the program.

“Coach Battaglia’s record speaks for itself, but it’s his dedication to the charisms of Aquinas that made this decision so clear,” Aquinas Athletic Director Anthony Bianchi said in a press release. “His leadership will ensure that our program continues to thrive.”

This decision comes just days after Jackson was fired from the role.

Jackson was fired after his second season, where the football team won a sectional championship for the first time since 2018.

Aquinas Institute told News10NBC in a statement that the decision to fire Jackson was “made after careful consideration and in alignment with the best interests of our institution, its mission, and our students.”

In a previous interview with News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski, Jackson said he believes race played a role in his termination.

Jackson also said he was informed about concerns of players and parents about the direction the football program was heading.

Aquinas Institute has not provided any further comments on their decision to fire Jackson.