Arc of Monroe hosts annual Dancing with The Arc at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arc of Monroe hosted its annual “Dancing with the Arc” event at Innovative Field Thursday night, where members danced with local celebrities like Monroe County Legislator Dave Long and musician Cinnamon Jones.

Five Rochester celebrities were partnered with a person supported by The Arc. Together, they learned a dance and performed it in front of a panel of celebrity judges.

“It’s incredible. They feel like stars because they are. They had the guts to do a performance that I can’t say everybody would take that opportunity,” said Tracy Petrichick, president and CEO of The Arc of Monroe.

Petrichick said it doesn’t matter who you are or what you need, but there is a place for everyone in this community.

The Arc of Monroe is dedicated to providing compassionate care and events for people living with physical and mental disabilities.

