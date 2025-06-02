Arc of Monroe hosts voting accessibility tour to help voters with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Arc of Monroe held an accessibility tour Monday to help voters with disabilities prepare for the upcoming local primary elections at the end of the month. Participants practiced using new electronic voting machines and had the opportunity to register to vote.

Assembly Member Jennifer Lunsford’s office teamed up with the Monroe County Board of Elections and the County Clerk’s Office to increase voting accessibility for people with disabilities. A mobile DMV was present to assist with voter registration and provide IDs.

Lunsford spoke about the accessibility features of the new voting machines.

“And what’s great about these machines, especially for our people here at The Arc, is all of the accessibility is built in,” Lunsford said. “There’s support for the visually disabled, the hearing disabled…if you need the font to be bigger, you just poke a button. If you need to change languages, you just poke a button. It’s all built in, you’re not going to have to ask for additional support or other things to be set up. It’s all right there in one machine.”

Voters had the chance to ask questions and try out the machines. Dominic Palozzi, who voted for the first time a few years ago, shared his thoughts on the new machines.

“I think it’s important for people with disabilities to be able to vote because…this is supposed to be the United States – everybody’s vote is supposed to carry weight,” Palozzi said. “And if you just ignore the disability population, you’re missing out on a huge segment of people who should be voting.”

The Board of Elections said the new machines will save the county about a quarter of a million dollars each election year by reducing the need to print ballots for every voter. Ballot paper is only used when someone casts a vote.

The deadline to register to vote in local primary elections is June 14.

