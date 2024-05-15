Arcadia student charged after Snapchat threat to middle school

GREECE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old Arcadia Middle School student faces charges after allegedly making a threat toward the school.

Greece Police said Greece Central School District security staff alerted them just after 6 a.m. Wednesday of a Snapchat message threatening the school. District security and school officials identified the message’s author, and a 13-year-old girl was charged shortly after 11 a.m. with making a terroristic threat and first-degree falsely reporting an incident, both felonies, police said.

The threat was detected before school started, so there was no need for an evacuation, according to the district.

The student was issued an expedited appearance ticket returnable to Monroe County Probation, police said.