‘Are the people that least can afford these changes the ones that are going to be hurt the most’: Habitat for Humanity CEO on tariffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump’s fluctuating tariffs have created uncertainty for many, including the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.

News10NBC spoke with local Habitat for Humanity leaders to understand how they plan to maintain their mission despite rising costs.

“Are we going to do less in a community that needs more? Are the people that least can afford these changes the ones that are going to be hurt the most?” said officials.

The CEO and president of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Rochester said the increased cost of homebuilding materials means higher prices for each home they plan to build next year. One concern is they may not be able to meet the community’s affordable housing demands.

The National Association of Home Builders reported that Canada’s lumber accounts for roughly 85% of America’s imports. Current tariffs on Canada are driving up costs on Canadian lumber, a crucial material for Habitat for Humanity’s houses. Flanigan’s tariff plan includes cutting costs in certain areas.

“So we’ve had to divert as much as 10 to 15% per house to make sure that we have those dollars should another round of tariffs come through or something like that,” said Flanigan.

Another concern is that manufacturers, anticipating tariffs, may have already raised prices.

“Maybe some of the manufacturers in anticipation of tariffs have already raised some prices and maybe they are at a new level for whatever reason. It’s something we all talk about,” he said.

The uncertainty continues to grow, leaving the organization to determine where the extra money will come from.

“We’ve had to divert it from other internal priorities. So other initiatives that we are going to kick off or grow into. We are going to hold off and see what happens,” said Flanigan.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.