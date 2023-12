ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester-based roofing company Long Construction has just completed its second annual Holiday Giveaway. the company has given 12 days of holiday gifts to people nominated by family and friends on its website.

The grand prize winner, Carrie Woodhams, will be getting a free new roof from Long Construction. Woodhams had been trying to get financial help for her roof replacement for more than two years.

Carrie Woodhams has been trying to get financial help for a roof replacement for more than two years. (Photo provided)