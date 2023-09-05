Area schools resume classes this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of students return to the classroom over the next few days.

Here’s a look at what schools open and when:

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Bloomfield Central School District

East Rochester Union Free School DIstrict

Eugenio Maria de Hostas Charter School

Gananda Central School District

Gates Chili Central School District

Naples Central School District

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District

Penn Yan Central School District

Rush-Henrietta Central School District

Wayne Central School District

Webster Central School District

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Albion Central School District

Avon Central School District

Brighton Central School District

Brockport Central School District

Caledonia-Mumford

Churchville-Chili

Citizenship & Science Academy of Rochester Charter School

Dalton-Nunda (Keshequa)

Dansville Central School District

East Irondequoit

Genesee Community Charter School

Geneseo Central School District

Geneva Central School District

Gorham-Middlesex (Marcus Whitman)

Greece Central School District

Hilton Central School District

Holley Central School District

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District

Kendall Central School District

Livonia Central School District

Lyndonville Central School District

Lyons Central School District

Manchester-Shortsville Central School District

Marion Central School District

Medina Central School District

Mount Morris Central School District

Nazareth Elementary

Newark Central School District

Penfield Central School District

Red Creek Central School District

Rochester City School District

Rochester Academy Charter School

Spencerport Central School District

Wheatland-Chili Central School District

Williamson

Victor