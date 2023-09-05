Area schools resume classes this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of students return to the classroom over the next few days.
Here’s a look at what schools open and when:
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Bloomfield Central School District
East Rochester Union Free School DIstrict
Eugenio Maria de Hostas Charter School
Gananda Central School District
Gates Chili Central School District
Naples Central School District
North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
Penn Yan Central School District
Rush-Henrietta Central School District
Wayne Central School District
Webster Central School District
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Albion Central School District
Avon Central School District
Brighton Central School District
Brockport Central School District
Caledonia-Mumford
Churchville-Chili
Citizenship & Science Academy of Rochester Charter School
Dalton-Nunda (Keshequa)
Dansville Central School District
East Irondequoit
Genesee Community Charter School
Geneseo Central School District
Geneva Central School District
Gorham-Middlesex (Marcus Whitman)
Greece Central School District
Hilton Central School District
Holley Central School District
Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
Kendall Central School District
Livonia Central School District
Lyndonville Central School District
Lyons Central School District
Manchester-Shortsville Central School District
Marion Central School District
Medina Central School District
Mount Morris Central School District
Nazareth Elementary
Newark Central School District
Penfield Central School District
Red Creek Central School District
Rochester City School District
Rochester Academy Charter School
Spencerport Central School District
Wheatland-Chili Central School District
Williamson
Victor