Area’s only 24-hour addiction treatment center loses federal funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is scrambling to find funding for the area’s only 24/7 addiction treatment center, Delphi Rise, after it lost federal dollars.

The county is looking to move $400,000 from its opioid settlement fund to pay for the Gates facility. That would cover the cost of the program for the rest of the year and make up for the federal funding cuts.

“I’m happy that we’ve been able to identify funding for open access for the rest of this year, but this is by no means over,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “This is one program funded at half-a-million dollars a year out of the $40 million in cuts to New York State’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports. There are many other partner agencies facing similar reductions, and that’s just addiction services.”

According to Delphi Rise, the center served more than 1,600 people last year.

