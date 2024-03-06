Argument at gas station leads to shots fired; suspect still being sought

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An argument at the Fastrac gas station at 672 E. Main St. Tuesday led to gunshots being fired.

Rochester Police said officers were in the area of East Main and North Union streets at about 3:51 p.m. when they heard gunshots, and people also called 911 about the shots. Officers learned about the argument, in which someone fired a gun, striking an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot, then ran away from the scene.

Police said nobody was injured.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.