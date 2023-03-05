Argument leads to senior citizen being hit with hammer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the Riverview Manor Apartment Building for the report of an assault involving a hammer. They found a 67-year-old male city resident with a cut to the upper body. The victim identified the suspect as an acquaintance, however officers were unable to locate the person, and will continue to search.

The investigation revealed an argument led to the suspect hitting the victim at least once in the upper body, before fleeing the building. The victim was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911.