Arguments over social media’s role in Buffalo mass shooting begin Tuesday afternoon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Court of Appeals in Rochester will hear arguments on Tuesday from social media companies over a lawsuit seeking to hold them responsible for the 2022 Buffalo Tops mass shooting.

The companies are seeking to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victims’ families. The lawsuit says social media fueled the White supremacist conspiracy theories that led Payton Gendron to kill 10 Black people at the grocery store.

The lawsuit argues that the algorithms of social media fed Gendron increasingly racist, antisemitic, and violence-inducing content. Lawyers say that gave Gendron the expertise to plan and execute the racist attack.

The arguments are expected to begin at 1 p.m. Once they begin, you can watch them live here on the New York Courts’ website.

Families of the victims are expected to be in the courthouse. If the appeal is denied, the lawsuits will proceed to the discovery phase.

Gendron is serving life in prison on state charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the federal hate crime case.