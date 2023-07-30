Armed burglary suspect arrested after confrontation with business owner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Rochester Police responded to a metal scrap yard on Steel Street for the report of an armed burglary with the suspect at the scene.

As police were on their way, they learned that possible shots were fired.

Police say the burglary suspect was trying to scrap stolen property that was taken from a business on Newbury Street. The business owner from Newbury Street tracked the suspect down to the scrap yard on Steel Street. When the owner confronted the suspect, the suspect showed they had a weapon.

Police say the owner drew his legally-owned pistol in defense. The burglary suspect then got in a stolen car and tried to hit a bystander before fleeing.

Officials say the owner fired at least one round at the suspect’s vehicle, to try to protect the bystander. The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence, so they got out and ran on foot.

Police arrested the suspect after a quick foot chase. They took the 48-year-old Rochester man into custody without incident.

Officials say the 49-year-old business owner has been cooperative with police. There were no injuries to anyone involved. Charges against the suspect are still being determined.

Police say at this time it does not look like any charges will be given to the business owner.