Armed carjacking on Harvard Street Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a 24-year-old man from the city reported that he saw a group of suspects trying to steal his car, which was parked on Harvard Street by Goodman Street at 9:37 p.m. Sunday. The victim tried to stop them but was threatened with weapons.

The suspects stole the car and were last seen driving toward Oxford Street.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.