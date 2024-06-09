Army veterans receive warm welcome home after trip to National WWII museum

WWII veterans receive warm welcome home from trip to WWII museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two local World War II veterans, Tom Conners and George Steitz, received a warm welcome home Saturday after a trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Conners and Steitz, who both served in the U.S. Army during the war, were greeted by their families, well-wishers, and a Scottish bagpipe band upon their return to the Rochester airport Saturday morning.

They said they’re happy to know that their community still cares about them and the sacrifices their generation gave to defend the country.

