Over 600 guests gather for one of Trillium Health’s largest fundraisers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The White Party is Trillium Health’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event was held on Saturday at Mercantile on Main. Guests dressed in their best white outfits to support Trillium Health’s programs and services.

Trillium Health operates five sites throughout the city of Rochester, with services that include: Primary care, supportive services (food, insurance, transportation), pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction services, subsidized housing for people experiencing homelessness, support groups for LGBTQ+ communities of color, and more.