Around a dozen delegates from Monday County in Chicago for Democratic National Convention

News10NBC talks with delegates to the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO – State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, a Democratic delegate from the 56th District, predicts a rousing reception for President Biden at the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night.

“I think he’s going to put one foot out on the stage and everyone else is going to be standing and it will probably go on for about 10 minutes,” Cooney said.

Cooney is one of about 13 delegates from Monroe County attending the convention. News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean caught up with Cooney as he was catching his flight to Chicago this morning.

Cooney expects Monday night to be a sendoff for President Biden, a convention moment he didn’t get four years ago due to COVID-19. He’s particularly looking forward to Tuesday night when former President Barack Obama speaks, as he’s never seen him speak in person.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Do you have to actually cast a ballot?”

Sen. Jeremy Cooney: “Yeah, there’s a physical form that you have to sign. It’s a little old-school, if you will. But we’ve done that process so they know I am a delegate for Kamala Harris.”

Like Harris, Cooney traces his roots to South Asia.

“It’s personally very meaningful to me,” Cooney said. “Remember that Asian Americans are the fastest growing ethnic minority group in the United States. And to see that diversity reflected at the top of the ticket is uniquely special.”

Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party and a delegate, described the convention atmosphere as being like a “Comic-Con.” He noted that the delegates cast their ballots electronically about two weeks ago.

“Yeah, we cast our ballot through an electronic or online version probably about two weeks ago,” DeVay said.

DeVay also mentioned that security in Chicago is noticeable but manageable, with delegates required to get a new credential every day.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “For the folks who have never been to a convention, who aren’t going to be there today, can you give us a sense of what the vibe is like? What’s it like being there?”

Stephen DeVay, delegate: “It got described last night — and I really love this explanation because I am a bit of a nerd myself — but it’s almost like a Comic-Con here. The energy is just fantastic.”

The delegates have already voted, and it will take the four-day convention for Kamala Harris to formally accept the votes.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.