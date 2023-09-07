Arrest made in 15-year-old’s Feb. 2 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in a Feb. 2 murder inside a drug house on Alphonse Street that claimed the life of 15-year-old Suade McKnight.

Brandon Williams, 18 — who had been found on Remington Street suffering from a gunshot wound 15 minutes after McKnight’s murder — was taken into custody Wednesday, arraigned today and remanded. He is to appear in court Sept. 13 for a juvenile review; Rochester police says he was 17 years old at the time of the murder.

Police say additional arrests are forthcoming.

According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2, McKnight was shot and killed when inside what police describe as a drug house at 391 Alphonse St. Police say multiple suspects entered the location, presumably to rob it.

After an investigation by RPD investigators, a Monroe County grand jury issued an indictment charging Williams with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force located Williams in Rochester on Wednesday and took him in custody.