Arrest made in August shootings in Rochester’s East End

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 20 shootings in the East End entertainment district, in which two people were shot on East Avenue in the 300 block (between Anson Place and Alexander Street).

Calvin Hobby, 24 — whom Rochester City Police investigators had identified as the suspected shooter in the weeks since the shooting — was found when he arrived at Rochester General Hospital on Sept. 16, having been shot himself. Following his treatment, for at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, Hobby was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, second- and third-degree counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Officers working the East End district Aug. 20 heard a series of shots fired and saw people running at 1:45 a.m., though they found no known victims or physical evidence of shots fired at the time. About an hour later, a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman separately arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.