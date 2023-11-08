Arrest made in Henion Street shooting death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in an Aug. 4 murder, in which a man walking down Henion Street from Main Street was shot and killed.

Michael Scott Jr. was charged Wednesday, Nov. 8, with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Demetrius Rucker. Investigators identified Scott, 21, as the suspect over the last several months, and today members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force saw Scott leaving his residence on Buffalo Road in Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.

During the shooting, a stray round hit a house, going through the wall and into a TV. Three children and an adult were in the room watching TV at the time, though none were injured.

Scott previously had been arrested last year, charged with two counts of illegally possessing loaded handguns. He was out of custody with those charges pending when Rucker was killed. He ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and remained out of custody pending sentencing, until Wednesday’s murder arrest.

Scott will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.