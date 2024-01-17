Arrest made in hit-and-run crash in Gates on New Year’s Eve

GATES, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Gates Police Wednesday charged Michael Brodman, 52, with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, a felony. Police say that at about 6:16 p.m. Dec. 31, Brodman has driving west on Buffalo Road and struck a pedestrian, Jose Rivera, 32. Brodman didn’t stop and left the scene without reporting it, police said. When police arrived, they found Rivera had died.

Brodman was arraigned in Gates Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $100,000 property bond or $150,000 partial secured bond. Additional charges may be filed.