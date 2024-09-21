Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 1-year-old child in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in Thursday’s hit-and-run crash that caused a 1-year-old boy’s death in the Town of Benton.

Sarah E. Olsen, 26, of Penn Yan has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (resulting in death), the Yates County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. Olsen was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

The hit-and-run happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say a black SUV was traveling on State Route 364 in the Town of Benton when it hit the boy near the intersection of Carroll Road. The child was in the road when it happened.

Deputies say the boy wandered away from his family. His brother found him in the road and called 911. Firefighters gave the boy CPR and rushed him to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, where he died. Deputies are not identifying the child at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 536-4438. Information will remain confidential.