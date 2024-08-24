Arrest made in Joseph Street stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have announced an arrest for a deadly assault on Joseph Avenue that happened earlier this week.

Police say Justine Porter, 32, is responsible for the stabbing that killed Brandon Wyand, 31, on Tuesday. They say Wyand was taken to the hospital for stab wounds to the upper body and died there.

Investigators believe Porter dropped narcotics meant to be sold along Avenue D. They think Wyand found the lost drugs and was tracked down by Porter before being stabbed.

Porter was due to be arraigned Saturday morning on murder charges.