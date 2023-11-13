Arrest made in killing at Jay and Glide streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made Monday in the killing of a man who was found dead Aug. 23 in a Jay Street store.

Quintel Crockton, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Terran Felder. Video shows that Felder was beaten to death, repeatedly kicked and punched around the head and body, according to Rochester police. They say the beating started outside the Quick Food Market store at Jay and Glide streets and continued inside, as Felder tried to get away from his attacker.

Homicide investigators identified Crockton as the assailant, police said, and on Monday the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force saw Crockton in the area of Lyell and Hague streets. They took him into custody without incident, police said.

Crockton will be arraigned Nov. 14 in Rochester City Court.