Arrest made in murder of man working in Hollenbeck collision shop in September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been arrested in the killing of Christopher Romero-Warren, who was shot multiple times while working in a collision shop last month.

Angelito Diaz-Escalera was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 30, and charged with second-degree murder, plus second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Rochester Police Department reports.

Police said Romero-Warren was working inside the collision shop at 700 Hollenbeck Street on Sept. 18, as he did most evenings. They say a man entered the garage at about 9:15 p.m., snuck up on Romero-Warren and shot him multiple times at near point-blank range. Romero-Warren died at the scene.

Detectives identified the shooter as Diaz-Escalera. They say the two knew each other and the murder appears to have resulted from an ongoing dispute.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force located Diaz-Escalera on the west side of the city Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident on an unrelated, sealed Monroe County felony indictment warrant.

Diaz-Escalera will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on the murder ann gun charges in Romeo-Warren’s death. The unrelated indictment warrant will be unsealed later in Monroe County.