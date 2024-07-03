Arrest made in North Goodman Street double murder; suspect being brought back from Puerto Rico

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in a double murder that happened Feb. 11 on North Goodman Street.

Hector Ramos Diaz, 42, of Farmington was taken into custody in Puerto Rico and is being transported back to Rochester on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Rochester Police, officers found two people — Frank Rosario Vazquez, 43, and Wahid Nazario, 49, lying in the street at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on North Goodman Street. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes Homicide investigators learned that both victims were involved in an altercation with a third person inside a bar at 1730 N. Goodman St., ultimately identified as Ramos-Diaz. Security staff threw Ramos-Diaz out of the bar, and a short time later Rosario Vazquez and Nazario also were asked to leave. As the two walked toward their vehicle parked on North Goodman, police say Ramos Diaz ambushed them, firing at least 18 gunshots from a handgun. Each was shot multiple times.

According to police, Ramos-Diaz fled to Puerto Rico, where he was originally from, shortly after the murders. The U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force traveled to Puerto Rico to find him and took him into custody March 25 on a sealed Monroe County indictment warrant. Ramos-Diaz refused to waive extradition, and the governor signed a warrant in June.

Ramos Diaz is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Monroe County Judge Meredith Vacca’s courtroom.