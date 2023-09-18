Arrests made in stolen car that crashed into Chili Target

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Three people have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle in the Target parking lot on Chili avenue on Sept. 15 — which smashed into the store while trying to evade Monroe County deputies.

Deputies detained the two men inside the car and a woman who was inside the store trying to fraudulently return merchandise, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The following have been charged:

— David M. Pierleoni, 37, of Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal mischief. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail, due to being a predicate felon (with prior felony conviction).

— Jesse Jones, 57, of Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property plus five outstanding arrest warrants for petit larceny. Jones was issued an appearance ticket for the stolen property charge and a Chili warrant, then Saturday was arraigned on a Henrietta warrant and released on his own recognizance.

— Sabrina A. Calabrese, 27, of Rochester, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Calabrese was arraigned in Chili Town Board and released on her own recognizance.

The vehicle crashing into the front vestibule of the Target store caused an estimated $46,000 worth of damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Chili Fire Department evaluated the building for safety.