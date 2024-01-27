Arson investigation underway after Henrietta fire

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Henrietta Fire Department are investigating after a fire at a strip mall early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the fire at 2519 East Henrietta Road is being investigated as an arson. Traffic was shut down from East Henrietta and Thompson roads to Calkins Road from around 12:30 a.m., but has since been reopened.

The strip mall houses several businesses including barber and smoke shops, a restaurant, and a dance studio.

This investigation is ongoing.