Arson Task Force investigates after porch catches fire at Chandler Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Arson Task Force is investigating after flames started on Wednesday morning outside a house with people inside on Chandler Street.

Rochester firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. to the two-story house off Brooks Avenue near the University of Rochester.

RFD said a fire started in a garbage bag on the front porch and spread to the porch. Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to the inside of the home but smoke did enter the home, activating the smoke detectors.

The two adults and four children inside were able to make it out safely. They re-entered the home after the fire was out.

Rochester Police and medical crews also responded. Investigators are trying to determine why the garbage bag was on fire.