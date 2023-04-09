Arson task force investigating suspicious fire on Kosciusko Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was another fire in the City of Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department said this one is clearly suspicious, and the arson task force is investigating the two-alarm fire.

RFD got multiple calls for a fire at a vacant house on Kosciusko Street. The fire even extended to a neighboring house, seriously damaging one of its walls. RFD has been dealing recently with an uptick in fires, especially in vacant buildings, but the department assures us they’re capable of handling them all.

“It’s kind of part of the job. They’re all working hard. They’re all capable of doing it. It’s not unusual for them. As of late, probably the last three weeks, there’s been quite a rash of fires. But everybody’s staying healthy and staying strong and fighting on,” said Deputy Chief Jeffrey Prince.

Next, investigators will determine if the house can be salvaged. No injuries were reported in this fire.

