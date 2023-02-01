Arson Task Force: Man arrested for setting fire to neighbor’s apartment in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Arson Task Force says they have a man in custody for setting a fire in his neighbor’s apartment.

It happened on Monday on Saratoga Avenue. Fire crews say they found the man’s neighbors holding that suspect down when they arrived on the scene.

Crews say the tenant in that apartment came home and found the suspect inside, wearing their clothes and eating their food with the fire burning behind him.

Investigators say they learned the suspect lived above the apartment where the fire was set. He’s being held in the Monroe County jail ahead of his arraignment.