Arson that killed Rochester girl still unsolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A young girl died in a house fire 19 years ago.

It was ruled arson. The person who set that fire has never been caught. Savannah Streber was eight years old when she died in a fire at her home on Yates Street on Feb. 28, 2004.

Investigators say a molotov cocktail was thrown into the house. They’ve had a person of interest since it happened and are still working to make an arrest.

If you have any information on the arson that killed Savannah Streber, call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.